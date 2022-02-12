Ryan Garcia announces split with trainer Eddy Reynoso, will now train under Joe Goossen

Lightweight Ryan Garcia has make a sudden but perhaps not-all-so surprising change in his team as he’s announced that he’ll be parting ways with lead trainer Eddy Reynoso and enlisting Joe Goosen in his place as he’ll move his training camp to his own gym in San Diego. Garcia is scheduled to make his return to the ring against Emanuel Tagoe on April 9 and offered these words about the change.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, in addition to my father, Henry Garcia. Joe’s legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when I was growing up, and the two of us have maintained a great relationship over the years. I can’t wait to pick back up where we left off, and continue this journey together. I’ll now be working out of my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego — and my goal remains the same: to become a world champion.

“I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018, and I’ve learned a lot from him, bith inside and outside the ring. We built an incredible friendship that I’ll always cherish. On behalf of my whole team, I wish Eddy continued success in his amazing career.”

The fact of the matter that while not many saw this abrupt change coming the way it has, there likely was some underlying tension between Garcia and Team Canelo, especially after Canelo openly criticized Garcia’s work habits and commitment to boxing, and even if they both did try to downplay any hard feelings. The change has been made now, though, and Garcia will try to regain any momentum he had following his Jan. 2021 win over Luke Campbell.