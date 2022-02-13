Khan vs Brook, Munguia vs Ballard, more: Boxing TV schedule for February 17-19, 2022

Thursday, February 17

ESPN+, 8:00 am ET, Khan vs Brook press conference. The words will be harsh, one figures! Maybe some shoving or the like! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, February 18

ESPN+, 8:00 am ET, Khan vs Brook weigh-in. I assume there will be some bogus scuffling here if there wasn’t Thursday, or maybe both! So we’ll have coverage. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, ShoBox: Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright. ShoBox is back with a tripleheader from Orlando. Ortiz is a lightweight prospect, you might recall seeing him on the Tyson-Jones undercard in 2020, and he also went to a draw with Joseph Adorno on a Top Rank card last April. We’ll also get Joe George vs Sean Hemphill at super middleweight, and Paul Kroll vs Marquis Taylor at welterweight. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, February 19

ESPN+, 8:30 am ET, Zaur Abdullaev vs Jorge Linares. A low-key solid matchup. Abdullaev will have home field in Russia, and he’s got some decent wins since getting smoked by Devin Haney in 2019. Linares has the higher talent level, but Linares has lost to guys at the Abdullaev level, too. Pivotal for both, with Abdullaev’s WBC “silver” belt on the line; forget the belt, but it comes with some rankings juice, which is more important. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET, Amir Khan vs Kell Brook. Also airing on Sky Box Office in the UK, and I really figured we’d have it on a FITE PPV here, but ESPN+ thinks it’s worth the money to air it, and I think they’re probably right. Whatever you think of where these guys are in their careers (tail end, probably) and their years-long media feud, this still has the feel of an event. The undercard has very little, but Tasha Jonas is jumping from 135 to 154 to fight for the vacant WBO title against Chris Namus, so that could be interesting. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard. Golden Boy really don’t have much for this show as far as the undercard goes, and the main event isn’t exactly a superstar affair, but Munguia is always good entertainment and it’s a big, big chance for Ballard to finally break through at age 28 after nine years in the pro game. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.