Keith Thurman breaks down Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas, explains why he favors Spence to win

During a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman shares his analysis of the upcoming welterweight unification bout between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas. Check out some excerpts on how Thurman views the matchup below.

Thurman on Spence-Ugas

“It’s actually interesting because they both have great jabs, right” Thurman said. “They both got long jabs too which is interesting because we’ve seen how Errol Spence can dominant with his jab when he has that long jab over somebody like Mikey Garcia, and the way he dominated Bundu, and the way he beat Lamont Peterson. So we’ve see what he can do with that jab but now he’s gonna be trying to pin somebody down who has a long reach, a long jab, and a long right hand, and also somebody who’s Cuban and very good at spacing.

“Errol trying to pin down Ugas might not be an easy task. And Ugas, we’ve never really seen him sit on the ropes a lot. Errol dominantes when fighters end up being pinned up on the ropes. He throws some nice body shots mixed with a nice hook up top, and then he can give you that hook up top and the solar plexus shot, or the body shot with the hook up top, and he’s got a real good mix-up game when he’s got fighters on the ropes.

“Ugas...he’s a slow starter — I think both fighters are slow starters and they’re both good finishers so I really think the fight’s gonna get started inthe seventh round, real talk. Real talk I think the fight’s gonna happen from Round 6, 7, 8, and 9 — I think those are gonna be where the fight is won. So hopefully both fighters don’t do too little in the opening rounds...but just seeing their styles I think they’re gonna warm up and then get the engine going and then at the end of the day, who knows, it might go all the way to the final bell ‘cause this is the biggest fight of both fighter’s careers. And once the fight really gets started neither one is gonna be able to stop until it’s all said and over.

“So I don’t expect a quick start but I expect a very strong finish from both of these fighters, it’s just in their making.”

On what he thinks the most likely outcome of the fight will be

“I think they’re both going to be very conservative, I think they’re going to be staring at each other, sizing each other up, and then I think out of nowhere BOMBS ARE COMING!...I think Errol should just tighten up, take away from the power and just focus on landing some punches and then once you get into the rhythm of landing punches go ahead and increase the power once again and drop it on him.

“I think Errol’s a very capable fighter, I favor him in the fight...I think if Spence can hurt Ugas then he can make a difference in the fight, but if he just lets Ugas use his defense and his spacing we might have a lot of toss-up rounds...I think this has the potential to have a lot of give or take rounds so it’s up to the fighters to show who wants to stand out, who can block, who can sneak in the power shots, the better combinations and get in and get out — they’re gonna have to prove themselves on that night.”