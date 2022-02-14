Josh Taylor talks ambition to become a two-weight world champion

As undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor gets ready to make a title defense against Jack Catterall in his next outing, Taylor catches up with Max Kellerman to discuss the fight and where he sees his career going from there. Check out what Taylor had to say on these topics below.

Taylor on what he thinks of Catterall as an opponent

“I think he’s a very good fighter. I know he’s quite unknown on your side of the pond, he’s not boxed any great names really as a professional, but you watch things and there’s certain moves that he makes and his ring IQ is pretty good. His punch power is pretty solid it looks like as well so he’s a pretty good all-rounder. So I’m expecting a good fight but if I turn up on the night and do what I can — I believe that I’ll have too much for him if I turn up and perform the way I can perform.”

On if he’s more likely to stay at 140 to wait for some big lightweight names to move up or go up himself to welterweight to seek big fights

“We’ll see what happens...I can be a career 140 pounder if I want, make the weight well ,very comfortable. I’m strong at the weight, too. What’s left for me to do? There’s not much achievement left for me at light welterweight, I’ve done it all. All I can do is retain my belts and make defenses which then becomes mandatory after mandatory after mandatory after mandatory — I don’t get the fights that I want.

“So my goals and ambitions is to become a two-weight world champion, longer term goals, set new goals, new targets. So I want to become a two-weight world champion and so the only way to do that would be to move up to welterweight and challenge guys like Terence Crawford, your Ugas, your Spences, things like that. And I believe I can win these fights as well.”