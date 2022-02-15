Amir Khan believes Kell Brook’s confidence is brittle heading into grudge match

Amir Khan appears to be brimming with confidence as he’s landed in Manchester ahead of this weekend’s main event, going against hated rival Kell Brook. Khan cites his preparation in Colorado Springs with the aid of Team Crawford getting him into tip-top condition for this fight and says he’s noticed the psychological cracks in Brook’s armor during their recent face-to-face conversation on The Gloves Are Off.

“His confidence is brittle, definitely,” he said. “And I can see right through him. You can see how he reacts when I talk to him. You could see he really dislikes me and hates me, which is normal. We’re going to be fighting each other come Saturday.”

Khan would add that he sees the mounting pressure as being too much for Brook to where he believes Brook might throw his game plan out the window as he’s overtaken by emotion — something he’s been planning to take advantage of by incessantly winding Brook up in the promotional build-up.

“I just think it’s getting to him a bit too much where it could definitely throw his game-plan out the window, where he’s going to go into a fight, guns blazing, make mistakes and get caught himself. I’m staying calm. I find it quite funny when I speak to him and I can see the anger in him. I just kind of mess around with him really, to be honest. That’s what it’s come down to. I pick on things, and I know it’s going to get under his skin.”

Whatever may come, we’ll get a big British clash this weekend in what will hopefully be the end of what might be boxing’s longest, current running feud.