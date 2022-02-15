George Kambosos Jr set for June 5th return in Melbourne, likely against Vasiliy Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr.’s inaugural title defense as undisputed-ish lightweight champion will come slightly later than expected. Mike Coppinger reports that the bout will take place on June 5th at Melbourne, Australia’s Marvel Stadium.

Coppinger names Vasiliy Lomachenko and Devin Haney as potential foes, but notes that Lomachenko is “the clear front-runner.” Considering what we’ve heard so far on the subject, that’s not terribly surprising.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) is the more appealing of the two in terms of potential action. He’s looked ferocious since falling to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, battering Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey in one-sided efforts. Haney (27-0, 15 KO), meanwhile, has gone the distance four consecutive times and generally failed to impress in the process.

Fighting Haney would allow Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) to potentially take the asterisk off of his status, but I’m not sure that’s a particularly compelling argument. In any event, we’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.