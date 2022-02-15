 clock menu more-arrow no yes

George Kambosos Jr vs Vasiliy Lomachenko likely for June 5 in Australia

George Kambosos Jr may have his opponent set, and it looks like it will be Vasiliy Lomachenko.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Vasiliy Lomachenko appears near set to be George Kambosos Jr’s next opponent
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images and Sarah Stier/Getty Images

George Kambosos Jr’s inaugural title defense as undisputed-ish lightweight champion will come slightly later than expected. Mike Coppinger reports that the bout will take place on June 5th at Melbourne, Australia’s Marvel Stadium.

Coppinger names Vasiliy Lomachenko and Devin Haney as potential foes, but notes that Lomachenko is “the clear front-runner.” Considering what we’ve heard so far on the subject, that’s not terribly surprising.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) is the more appealing of the two in terms of potential action. He’s looked ferocious since falling to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, battering Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey in one-sided efforts. Haney (27-0, 15 KO), meanwhile, has gone the distance four consecutive times and generally failed to impress in the process.

Fighting Haney would allow Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) to potentially take the asterisk off of his status, but I’m not sure that’s a particularly compelling argument. In any event, we’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.

