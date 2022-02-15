IBF orders purse bid for Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton final eliminator

One month after ordering #3 welterweight Jaron Ennis to face #6 Custio Clayton in a final eliminator, the IBF has scheduled a March 1st purse bid. Per its regulations, Ennis will be the beneficiary of a 60/40 split.

“Boots” (28-0, 26 KO) further proved his bona fides in 2021 with crushing knockouts of Sergey Lipinets and Thomas Dulorme. He’s a standout even in a division overflowing with young talent, and a win here would put him somewhere in line for a shot at the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas.

In his way stands Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KO). The 34-year-old “War Machine” fought Lipinets to a competitive draw in what was his biggest fight to date, and has since stayed busy with a decision over journeyman spoiler Cameron Krael this past December. He’s clearly a very capable fighter who kinda wasted most of his prime years feasting on limited opposition in Canada, so this will be his biggest and only chance at securing a title shot.

UPDATE: Mike Coppinger claims they’ve reached a deal.