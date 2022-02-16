Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi set for March 26 in London

Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Turchi will look to take a big step toward a possible world title fight when the cruiserweights meet in a Sky Sports main event on March 26 in London.
Riakporhe (13-0, 9 KO) and Turchi (20-1, 14 KO) can get into good position with the WBC with a win in the bout. Ilunga Junior Makabu holds the WBC belt at the moment, and just made a mandatory defense on Jan. 29 against Thabiso Mchunu.
Riakporhe, 32, last fought in November, scoring a fifth round stoppage win over veteran Olanrewaju Durodola. The 28-year-old Turchi has won three straight since an upset loss to Tommy McCarthy in 2019. He won a stay-busy fight in December in his last outing, which means he’s at least got a recent training camp and shouldn’t come in with rust.
Another interesting cruiserweight bout is also set for the show between unbeatens Mikael Lawal (15-0, 9 KO) and Deion Jumah (13-0, 7 KO). Super middleweight Zak Chelli will also be in action, plus welterweight Chris Kongo, and lightweight Caroline Dubois in her second pro bout after her pro debut on Feb. 5.
