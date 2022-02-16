Oscar Rivas vs Evgeny Romanov bridgerweight title fight targeted for June

Still a thing, unfortunately.

Yvon Michel revealed yesterday that WBC bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas’ inaugural title defense against mandatory challenger Evgeny Romanov will take place this coming June in either Montreal or Colombia.

DERNIÈRE HEURE: GYM obtient les droits d'organisation du combat Rivas-Romanov



Le tout premier champion @WBCBoxing Bridgerweight Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KO) affrontera son aspirant obligatoire Evgeny Romano (16-0, 11 KO) en juin, à Montréal ou en Colombie.



Plus de détails à venir. pic.twitter.com/YJqzNYmAUi — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) February 15, 2022

Romanov (16-0, 11 KO) did alright for himself as an amateur before turning pro at 31. He’s yet to beat any notable figures in the paid who weren’t absolutely shot to hell, such as Denis Bakhtov, Siarhei Liakhovich, and most recently Dmitry Kudryashov in an eliminator last May.

Rivas (28-1, 19 KO), best known for his last-second knockout of Bryant Jennings and subsequent loss to Dillian Whyte, was initially slated to rematch Jennings for the bridgerweight belt before the latter withdrew. He instead took on the extremely game Ryan Rozicki, who gave him everything he could handle but ultimately came up short on the scorecards.

It’s a perfectly fine matchup on its own merits, just irrevocably tainted by the baggage. Could be fun.