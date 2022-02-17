Brian Castano injures biceps, Jermell Charlo rematch postponed

One of the best fights on the schedule is now in limbo, as Mike Coppinger and Jake Donovan report that WBO super welterweight champion Brian Castano suffered a “minor” biceps tear while training for his March 19th rematch with Jermell Charlo. Donovan claims that the fight will be delayed “a minimum of four weeks,” which could “severely impact” the chances of it happening at all.

WBO president Paco Valcarcel technically broke the news before either of the two with a vague, assholish tweet blaming his own champion for the fight not happening. He’s always been a prick, but that’s pathetic even by sanctioning body standards. Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO), meanwhile, just straight-up accused Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) of faking it.

If the four sanctioning bodies decide that an extra month or two is too long to wait, there are a number of mandatory challengers that could potentially take Castano’s place, including Bakhram Murtazaliev (IBF) and Israil Madrimov (WBA). The most likely, however, is WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu, who’s already slated to face Terrell Gausha on that same card.

We’ve already waited this long for the rematch, and it would be a dick move for the powers that be to torpedo it because of an extra delay. With Valcarcel already throwing a tantrum, though, I can’t say it would surprise me.