Amir Khan and Kell Brook are scheduled to take the stage for their final press conference today in Manchester, ahead of Saturday’s long-awaited grudge match.

ESPN+ will have the stream today starting at 8:30 am ET, which you can also watch in the video up top, and that one will also include the undercard fighters, who will start their portion at about 7:30 am ET.

ESPN+ also has the fight on Saturday for those in the United States, while in the United Kingdom it will air on Sky Box Office. Bad Left Hook will be here with full live coverage on Saturday starting at 1 pm ET.

Khan (34-5, 21 KO) and Brook (39-3, 27 KO) are both 35 years old, both obviously past their peaks as pro fighters, well past the point they’re going to be legitimate world title contenders. Neither of them have what you’d really call a “good win” in years at this point, with their most notable fights since 2016 all being losses, including both getting stopped by Terence Crawford in 2019 and 2020.

Khan hasn’t fought since a 2019 win in Saudi Arabia, a ridiculous fight with former featherweight Billy Dib, and Brook hasn’t been seen since his 2020 loss to Crawford.

But there is buzz on the fight simply because they are big names, and for what it’s worth, they’re well-matched competitively at this point, too. As faded as one may be, it’s suspected the other is right about the same. Their personal rivalry and the fact that this fight has been desired for years adds some spark for fans who may not spend their free time on boxing sites and “boxing Twitter,” and just want to see two guys they’ve heard of finally settle the score.

Maybe it’ll be a good fight. Maybe a mess. You never really know. However it pans out, we’ll have the coverage.