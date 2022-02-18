ShoBox: The New Generation is back tonight on Showtime, with two fights from Orlando featuring the return of lightweight prospects Jamaine Ortiz and Nahir Albright in the 10-round main event.

Live coverage will start at 9 pm ET. The card was originally meant to be a tripleheader, but is down to two fights. At any rate, at least the show’s still on.

Ortiz, 25, made a little name for himself on Jimmy Burchfield shows in New England for a bit, and fought on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr show in Nov. 2020, beating Sulaiman Segawa. His most recent bout came last April, when he fought to a draw with fellow prospect Joseph Adorno on a Top Rank card.

Albright, 26, has won his last 14 fights after debuting in 2016 with a four-round majority decision loss to Anthony Laureano. He’s scored a couple of really solid wins in a row, beating Jeremy Hill and Michael Dutchover last July and September, after a win over veteran Cosme Rivera in May, so he has some momentum. It’s a good matchup.

The co-feature is at 154 lbs — actually, it’s a 152 lb catchweight, and Paul Kroll missed weight by a bit, but the sides decided to go on with it. Kroll will face Marquis Taylor in the eight-round bout.

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)