Amir Khan and Kell Brook are just about set for tomorrow’s fight, which will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and air on Sky Box Office in the U.K., as the two are scheduled to take the stage and weigh in today.

The live stream is set to begin at 7:30 am ET.

Khan (34-5, 21 KO) and Brook (39-3, 27 KO) have been talking about this fight for many years now, and while it’s happening past their peak days and when, frankly, neither of them have much left for big fight options otherwise, this is still an event that should have a rowdy crowd in Manchester on Saturday, and a personal grudge will be settled.

Both are promising knockouts, which of course they are, but it may carry more weight than normal because both have degraded punch resistance at this point, and being honest Khan’s was never that great to begin with.

Brook is the slight favorite in the fight, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him at -165 to Khan’s +135.

Also on the card, Tasha Jonas will look to win a world title at 154 lbs, facing Chris Namus for the vacant WBO belt, plus some other fights that frankly amount to a pretty awful pay-per-view lineup, though heavyweight Frazer Clarke will be making a notable pro debut, so there’s that.