Amir Khan and Kell Brook are set for Saturday, as the two made weight without issue today in Manchester.

With a 149 lb contract weight, Brook weighed in at 148 — he’d teased possibly missing weight on Thursday at the presser, but it was just mind games nonsense — and Khan at 147.

The two had a heated, tense face off, plenty of barking, but it didn’t get physical.

“I’ve been (on weight) through the weeks, it hasn’t been an issue. This is a fight I can get up for easily,” Brook said. “I feel amazing. We’ve done the hard work and the weight, now it’s about fueling up and coming in cool, calm, and collected. I’ve got to go out there and be me. Stick to the game plan and just perform and do my business. I’m going to be firing on all cylinders. I’m there to thrill the fans.”

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Brook is the favorite at -165, with Khan at +135.

Tasha Jonas will face Christian Namus for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. Jonas weighed in at 149 fully clothed, so that’s probably a little heavier than she really is, with Namus at 150.

“I’ve been training at this weight for a long time, so it’s not unnatural to me,” said Jonas, who is moving up three divisions, really. “I have to be smart, I have to be fast, and just do everything I’ve done in the gym for the last 10 weeks.”

Frazer Clarke, who won bronze as a super heavyweight in Tokyo and had a long amateur career, will make his pro debut against late replacement opponent Jake Darnell, who’s never had a pro boxing fight and lost his one bare knuckle fight on record in 2018.

“One professional debut, one chance to make a first impression. I want to do myself just and show people what I’m about. I can box and I can fight,” Clarke said.

Khan vs Brook full weigh-in video

Undercard weigh-in results

Note: These weights were a struggle to hear with the Sky team talking over the emcee, so a few of them may be slightly off, but bottom line is nobody missed weight or anything.