Amir Khan rates Terence Crawford as better pound-for-pound fighter than Canelo Alvarez

During a conversation with Fight Hype, Amir Khan fielded a few questions about tomorrow’s fight against Kell Brook before he’s asked to rate who he believes the better pound-for-pound fighter is between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford — being that he’s faced both fighters in the ring. Check out what Khan had to say about it below.

“So I really do think Crawford is a better fighter. So who has the most power? It’s Canelo. Canelo is obviously a very powerful, strong fighter. But what wins you fights is timing and technique — I think Crawford, he has those things with power as well, but like I said, not as much power as Canelo. But I think when it comes to breaking the fighters down I think Crawford, in my opinion is a better fighter, a better boxer, and he can exchange. And also, he’s one that can make you miss and he can throw you off your game plan.

“See, he would never let me settle, when I fought Crawford I could not settle because he had some great movement whereas when I fought against Canelo I still had good combinations that I were hitting him with, letting my hands go. But with Crawford I couldn’t really let my hands go because he had everything to a T. So I had to kind of change my style while I was in the fight with him. But look, overall both fighters are amazing, they’ve done great in the sport of boxing but I just feel that Terence is the one. See Terence has never been beat whereas Canelo has. So I think he has one up on him.”