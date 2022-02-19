 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Khan vs Brook: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally settle things today in Manchester, plus more!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Amir Khan and Kell Brook settle the score today in Manchester
Amir Khan and Kell Brook settle the score today in Manchester
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are set to finally settle a years-long grudge today in Manchester, with the pair facing off in a 12-round main event.

U.S. fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+ starting at 1 pm ET, with the fight airing on Sky Box Office for those in the United Kingdom.

Live updates including round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

It’s definitely been a long time coming for Khan and Brook, now both 35 and no longer top world-level contenders. We’ll also see Tasha Jonas jump to 154 lbs to try and win her first world title, facing Christian Namus — a former titleholder — for the vacant WBO belt, plus the pro debut of heavyweight Frazer Clarke and more.

Join us today!

Main Card (ESPN+ and Sky Box Office, 1:00 pm ET)

  • Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KO) vs Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO), catchweight (149 lbs), 12 rounds
  • Tasha Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KO) vs Christian Namus (25-6, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO title
  • Frazer Clarke (debut) vs Jake Darnell (debut), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Adam Azim (2-0, 1 KO) vs Jordan Ellison (13-35-2, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Brad Rea (11-0, 4 KO) vs Craig McCarthy (8-0-1, 2 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) vs Willbeforce Shihepo (25-13, 18 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
  • Charlie Schofield (17-1, 1 KO) vs Germaine Brown (11-0, 3 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...