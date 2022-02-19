Amir Khan and Kell Brook are set to finally settle a years-long grudge today in Manchester, with the pair facing off in a 12-round main event.
U.S. fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+ starting at 1 pm ET, with the fight airing on Sky Box Office for those in the United Kingdom.
Live updates including round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:
It’s definitely been a long time coming for Khan and Brook, now both 35 and no longer top world-level contenders. We’ll also see Tasha Jonas jump to 154 lbs to try and win her first world title, facing Christian Namus — a former titleholder — for the vacant WBO belt, plus the pro debut of heavyweight Frazer Clarke and more.
Main Card (ESPN+ and Sky Box Office, 1:00 pm ET)
- Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KO) vs Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO), catchweight (149 lbs), 12 rounds
- Tasha Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KO) vs Christian Namus (25-6, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO title
- Frazer Clarke (debut) vs Jake Darnell (debut), heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Adam Azim (2-0, 1 KO) vs Jordan Ellison (13-35-2, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Brad Rea (11-0, 4 KO) vs Craig McCarthy (8-0-1, 2 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
- Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) vs Willbeforce Shihepo (25-13, 18 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
- Charlie Schofield (17-1, 1 KO) vs Germaine Brown (11-0, 3 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
