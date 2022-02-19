Amir Khan and Kell Brook are set to finally settle a years-long grudge today in Manchester, with the pair facing off in a 12-round main event.

U.S. fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+ starting at 1 pm ET, with the fight airing on Sky Box Office for those in the United Kingdom.

Live updates including round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

It’s definitely been a long time coming for Khan and Brook, now both 35 and no longer top world-level contenders. We’ll also see Tasha Jonas jump to 154 lbs to try and win her first world title, facing Christian Namus — a former titleholder — for the vacant WBO belt, plus the pro debut of heavyweight Frazer Clarke and more.

Main Card (ESPN+ and Sky Box Office, 1:00 pm ET)

Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KO) vs Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO), catchweight (149 lbs), 12 rounds