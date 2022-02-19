Jaime Munguia will have his first fight in his hometown of Tijuana since 2017, facing D’Mitrius Ballard in a 12-round middleweight main event tonight on DAZN.

The four-fight show begins at 9 pm ET, streaming live on DAZN.

Our prognosticators mostly liked Munguia in this fight, but there are some questions now about what sort of condition he’s really in, as he appeared to go through a really tough weight cut to make the 160 lb limit on Friday, or he’s just ill with something. He was seen nearly passing out after the weigh-in, so this isn’t just that he looked bad on the scales (which he did) and it’s not some Twitter detective thing zooming in on body parts.

We’ll be here with live updates in the comments section and results as they come in.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)