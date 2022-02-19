Zaur Abdullaev and Jorge Linares are set to square off in a WBC lightweight semifinal eliminator today in Yekaterinburg, Russia, a main event set for 12 rounds.

The show will stream live starting at 9:30 am ET on ESPN+ for those in the U.S., and John Hansen will be on the call for us with updates and scoring in the comments section of the post.

Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KO) has home field advantage, and while Linares (47-6, 29 KO) is certainly the more acclaimed fighter, that road fighter status and the fact that he’s 36 are probably combining to tighten things with the oddsmakers. DraftKings Sportsbook have Abdullaev at -105 and Linares at -115, so it’s basically a pick’em from their perspective.

Linares last fought in May 2021, losing a 12-round decision to WBC titleholder Devin Haney in Las Vegas. Abdullaev, whose lone loss was also to Haney, is on a three-fight winning streak, and was last out in September, beating Dejan Zlaticanin at the same RCC Boxing Academy venue where this fight is being hosted.

We’re not certain how much of the show will be airing on ESPN+, and the undercard isn’t likely to blow anyone’s socks off, but it’s the usual assortment of Russian prospects, perhaps most notably 24-year-old junior welterweight prospect Ivan Kozlovsky (4-0, 2 KO), who takes on Zoravor Petrosian (12-1, 5 KO) in a 10-round fight.

Join us this morning as we kick off a busy day and night of boxing!