Tyson Fury: “Fat sausage” Dillian Whyte wants to be paid to attend press conference

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte still haven’t officially announced their WBC-mandated heavyweight title fight, but the banter continues, mostly coming from Fury’s side.

This morning, he posted a video saying Whyte has asked to be paid to attend press conferences for the fight.

“I’ve just heard that little sausage Dillian Whyte wants paying to turn up to a press conference. You little, silly, fat sausage. You’re getting that,” Fury said, holding up his fist. “Coward!”

Since you really need Fury’s voice to get the full sense of how he put it, here’s the Tweet and video:

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid for the fight for about $41 million, beating out a bid of just over $32 million from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. April 23 has been the rumored date of the fight, but it hasn’t been finalized just yet, with Warren and Fury’s other co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, commenting that they do expect a deal to be fully done soon. But it’s definitely been a process.