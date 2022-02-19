Kell Brook put years and years of talk to bed tonight in Manchester, England, physically dominating Amir Khan en route to a sixth round stoppage in their long-overdue main event.

Brook (40-3, 28 KO) wobbled Khan (34-6, 21 KO) in the very first round, and just kept doing spots of damage until truly, fully taking over in the fifth round. By that point, Khan was showing little resistance whatsoever, and Brook began to truly pour on the pressure, looking for the stoppage.

He got it just 51 seconds into the sixth round, as he continued to stalk and hunt for the knockout. Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in with Khan once again under heavy pressure and getting battered to the ropes, stopping the fight and ending the long media rivalry.

For Brook, it may well be the most satisfying win of his very good professional career. It has been a long time coming, and he has always felt that Khan avoided fighting him. Tonight, he showed why he felt that way.

DraftKings Sportsbook had Brook as a slight favorite at -165, so he paid off for those who backed him. Khan had been listed as a +135 underdog, tight odds for a fight that nobody fully knew what to expect coming in for various reasons.

We’ll have much more on Khan vs Brook shortly on the front page, but for now, some quick highlights from the fight.

Khan vs Brook highlights

