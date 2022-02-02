Team Joseph Parker express interest in a fight against Joe Joyce, potential move to America

Following his second consecutive win over Dereck Chisora last December, heavyweight Joseph Parker is looking to make his next move with his promoter David Higgins telling Sky Sports that Parker’s stock is at an all-time high. Higgins says that Joe Joyce has reached out to their team for a fight he believes is a genuine toss-up and one the fans would surely turn out for.

“Joe Joyce is obviously ranked No 1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked No 2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love. The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they’re going to make written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we’ll see what that offer looks like.”

Higgins continues by saying if he’s not satisfied with the offer Joyce’s team puts together, he’ll make a counter offer that either puts them in position to control the promotion or perhaps bring in a third party.

If a Parker-Joyce fight can’t seem to come together, however, Higgins says he’ll look Stateside for a notable fight for Parker, including a potential rematch against Andy Ruiz, a meeting with Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz, or even Michael hunter. Fow now Higgins plans to weigh out all the options on the table for Parker before settling on their next move.