During this video interview captured by Fight Hub TV, trainer Robert Garcia gives his take on the upcoming welterweight fight between Keith Thurman, who is coming off a two-year layoff, and Mario Barrios, who is coming off a loss to Gervonta Davis at 140lbs. Barrios will be making the move up to 147 for this fight against the former titleholder, and Garcia shares his perspective on why he thinks Barrios can pull out the win here. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

Garcia on Thurman-Barrios

“(Barrios) still hasn’t had the million dollar paydays like Keith Thurman has, so that’s why I think Barrios has a great chance. He knows this fight changes his life for himself, his family, his team — it changes their life.

“I know he’s very dedicated and I know he’s gonna do whatever it takes to win this fight because he’s not only challenging a former world champion but he’s also moving up in weight which is a challenge for him, but he’s big enough, he’s tall enough to where he might even compete better at welterweight.

“I truly believe Mario Barrios has a great chance of beating Thurman, especially since Thurman has been out for so long and he’s made millions of dollars, so that changes anybody.

“He’s gonna say he’s been training 10, 12 months non-stop, but he could be saying that, it might not be true. I can’t wait for this fight, I’m actually excited about this fight, but I truly believe Barrios has whatever it takes to win.”