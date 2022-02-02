Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha could join Charlo-Castano 2 on March 19th

The WBO super welterweight mandatory challenger could be in the building when his division crowns a new king. ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reports that Tim Tszyu may take on Terrell Gausha as part of Showtime’s March 19th Charlo-Castano 2 card in Los Angeles.

This is by no means a stay-busy fight for Tszyu (20-0, 15 KO), who’s contractually guaranteed a shot at the main event winner. Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KO) is coming off a one-sided mauling of Jamontay Clark last March and has only ever lost to very capable fighters in Erislandy Lara and Erickson Lubin, the latter of whom had to survive a harrowing 10th round.

The former Olympian is definitely a step above the likes of Steve Spark and Takeshi Inoue; beating him impressively would go a long way towards cementing Tszyu as a credible threat to the cream of the crop. It’s also just a good matchup on its own merits, so I’m sold.