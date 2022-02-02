Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans headlines March 12th BOXXER show in Newcastle

Just over a month after rival Claressa Shields squares off with Ema Kozin, Savannah Marshall will return to action against former “T-Rex” foe Femke Hermans atop a March 12th BOXXER card in Newcastle.

Hermans (12-3, 5 KO), who’s 3-0 since a unanimous decision loss to Shields and a narrow majority decision loss to unified super middleweight champ Elin Cederroos, withdrew from this same matchup last April when her coach tested positive for COVID. Marshall (11-0, 9 KO) is looking for an eighth consecutive knockout ahead of her own looming clash with Shields.

“After the reception I received last time I’m really excited to fight in Newcastle again. The fans were unbelievable and I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or better support. That was a great night and I can’t wait to do it again,” said Marshall.

“Femke and I were due to fight last year, but she tested positive for covid in fight week so it was called off at the last minute. We know each other quite well – she’s studied me, I’ve studied her. She’s only ever lost to the best in the world and she’s a former world champion herself, so I’m looking at a tough night in Newcastle.”