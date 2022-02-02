Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas targeted for April in Arlington

We may not have to wait long to see two of the top three welterweights on the planet trade hands. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reports that WBC/IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBA “super” champion Yordenis Ugas are “tentatively scheduled” to meet this coming April at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.

Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), who stepped in for the injured Spence (27-0, 21 KO) to score a career-defining upset of Manny Pacquiao last year, was ordered to face Eimantas Stanionis as part of a four-man box-off alongside Radzhab Butaev vs. Jamal James. The WBA ultimately changed course this past December, setting the stage for a massive showdown.

The Cuban has won 12 of 13 since consecutive losses to Emanuel Robles and Amir Imam seemingly dashed his title aspirations in 2014, the only blemish in that span a highly controversial split decision against Shawn Porter. Spence, meanwhile, hasn’t seen action since cruising past Danny Garcia in December 2020; he entered that fight on the heels of a car accident he was lucky to survive and was forced out of the aforementioned Pacquiao fight due to eye issues.

This will be “The Truth’s” third time at the home of the Cowboys, having beaten both Danny and Mikey Garcia under its lights.

Outside of the holy grail that is Spence vs. Terence Crawford, this is the biggest fight the division has to offer, at least until next-generation sluggers like Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron Ennis take the final steps into title contention. We’ll keep you posted as it comes together.