Taylor-Catterall, Okolie-Cieslak, more: Boxing TV schedule and fight times for February 24-27, 2022

Thursday, February 24

ESPN+, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Catterall press conference.

YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Colbert vs Garcia press conference.

Friday, February 25

ESPN+, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Catterall weigh-in.

DAZN, 8:00 am ET, Okolie vs Cieslak press conference.

YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Colbert vs Garcia weigh-in.

Saturday, February 26

DAZN, 8:00 am ET, Okolie vs Cieslak weigh-in.

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall. Undisputed 140 champ Taylor faces a mandatory challenger in Catterall, who has waited for his shot and even stepped aside to allow Taylor to fight Jose Ramirez for the undisputed crown last year. Robeisy Ramirez is on the undercard against Eric Donovan, and the rest is a so-so lineup that could be fun to watch, a lot of times those really wind up being more entertaining than bigger names in more boring fights. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Chris Colbert vs Hector Garcia. Colbert was meant to be fighting Roger Gutierrez for the WBA 130 lb title, but instead he gets another final eliminator with Gutierrez out due to COVID. Gary Antuanne Russell steps up against veteran Viktor Postol, who hasn’t fought in a couple years, and Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF 115 lb title against Fernando Martinez. All things considered, not a bad show, and at least it’s something. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Sunday, February 27

DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET, Okolie vs Cieslak prelims. I’d expect this portion of the show to have Fabio Wardley and Demsey McKean in separate bouts, plus John Hedges in action, which ain’t bad. I mean the matchups are whatever. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, Noon ET, Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak. A good matchup, two top 10 cruiserweights, in a rare Sunday show from Matchroom in London at the O2. The show also has Karim Guerfi defending his European featherweight title against Jordan Gill, plus pro debuts for Galal Yafai and Cheavon Clarke, and returns for Anthony Fowler and Campbell Hatton. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.