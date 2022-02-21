According to Sky Sports, the arduous negotiations for Tyson Fury’s mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte has finally crossed the finish line with both fighters reportedly signing their contracts in the waning hours of a WBC deadline. After a long wait and some scary moments in between, Whyte will get his chance at the world title in a fight anticipated to he held on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The hold up in negotiations between Fury and Whyte were due to a monetary split Whyte wasn’t satisfied with, but clearly things seemed to work themselves out, paving way for the heavyweight fight.

Whyte is most recently coming off a knockout win over Alexander Povetkin to avenge a knockout loss to Povetkin the year before, putting his world title chances in serious jeopardy. Whyte was then supposedly to be line up to face Otto Wallin, but pulled out of the fight citing injury before successfully enforcing his mandatory position to get this shot at Fury. Let’s see if Whyte will be able to make the most of this opportunity.