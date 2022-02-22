With word leaking that the WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is finally ready to roll, Fury’s younger brother Tommy spoke to Sky Sports about the matchup and says he thinks this fight will surely be smooth sailing for Tyson.

“This will be one of Tyson’s easiest fights, because you go from Deontay Wilder who can put your lights out in one second with one punch and then you’re going over to Dillian Whyte who has not always looked the best, not always been up there. He’s taken a while to get this title shot, he’s got a few miles on the clock himself, he’s had a few bad knock-outs — I don’t see him posing any threat.”

Tyson Fury has largely proven to be the man to beat at heavyweight — although I’m sure Oleksandr Usyk wouldn’t mind a chance to disprove that — and maintains an undefeated record with a win here potentially affording him an opportunity to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title afterwards.

In the meantime, Fury has some business to take care of in this spring outing, with Whyte having long waited for this opportunity to get a shot at winning that ever-elusive green belt.