Tyson Fury announces media blackout until April 23 title defense against Dillian Whyte

With a WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte finally signed and sealed, Fury has announced on his social media platforms today that he’s locking in and going on a ‘media blackout’ until after he handles business against Whyte.

about to go on total blackout

until after the fight april 23 2022.

there may be update vids but won’t be from me. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/WlfduiMfnY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2022

“I’m about to go off social media completely for the next 8 1⁄ 2 weeks,” Fury said. “Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world. I’ll train for him like Muhammad I’m Hard Bruce Lee for this camp. I never underestimate anybody in my life and I give this man all the respect he deserves coming in as the WBC #1 ranked heavyweight challenger in the world today.

“Please don’t phone me, call me, email me, text me, or try to contact me in any way because I am out of bounds until May. For a fantastic time I will see you all the the press conference and I’ll be training away. Please appreciate my privacy and space. Until the press conference, guys, I should see you all soon.”

Kindly respect my peace and privacy as I train like the Spartan I am for another world title defence #TeamFury



See you all at the Press Conference pic.twitter.com/dfkaa4tOqf — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2022

Fury and Whyte are scheduled to meet at London’s Wembley Stadium on April 23.