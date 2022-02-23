Josh Taylor says big fights await him at welterweight with successful defense against Jack Catterall

While Josh Taylor is set to make his ring return this Saturday night in defense of his undisputed junior lightweight titles against Jack Catterall, Taylor tells ESPN that he’s well aware that there are bigger fights on the horizon for him, and that he’s not simply satisfied with what he’s already accomplished at the 140lb division.

“I want to achieve more in the sport than that and add more titles to my name, to become a two-weight undisputed world champion, which is something that hasn’t been achieved from someone in this country. Those are massive goals and that’s how I keep hungry, I’ve still got these things I want to achieve.”

Taylor continues by saying he knows there are big fights to be made for him once he takes care of business in this outing and even goes so far as to say that despite Terence Crawford’s ongoing lawsuit against his Top Rank promoter, it’s still a fight that could be easily made between the two. I suppose that’s easy for Taylor to say in his position, but we’ll have to see how Bob Arum feels about making that potential fight under the backdrop of litigation.

But before Taylor can truly set his sights on his next big fight, he’ll need to deal with Catterall whom Taylor knows is coming to upset the apple cart. And while Taylor tries to show Catterall at least some respect by saying he’s got a tougher fight on his hands than many might expect, he also says that Catterall has never been in the ring with someone of his talent level.