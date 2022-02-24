Heather Hardy withdraws from Terri Harper fight with wrist injury

It looks like there will need to be a change in plans for the scheduled March 12 fight between Terri Harper and Heather Hardy. Yesterday Hardy posted on social media that she suffered a slip and fall accident which caused an injury to her wrist, forcing her to withdraw from upcoming fight. Hardy would also post photos of her injured left wrist which is visibly swollen.

I fell. Wrist is fucked and Im out for March 12. I’m sorry @TerriHarper96 . Hope we can reschedule @MatchroomBoxing @EddieHearn @loudibella pic.twitter.com/Ew0Xi0j7pr — Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) February 23, 2022

“I fell,” Hardy wrote. “Wrist is fucked and Im out for March 12. I’m sorry Terri Harper. Hope we can reschedule.”

Hardy, 40, has been out of action since May 2021 when she lost a unanimous decision to Jessica Camara. Prior to that Hardy was dominated en route to another unanimous decision loss to Amanda Serrano in September 2019.

Harper, instead of bashing Hardy for ruining their scheduled fight, expressed her empathy towards Hardy, saying she’s been in the same exact position herself and only wishes Hardy a fast recovery. In the meanwhile Harper will lean on Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn to find her a late replacement opponent.