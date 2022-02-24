Andre Ward and Gennadiy Golovkin trade words over fight that never happened

Things got a little spicy on social media yesterday between Andre Ward, who was celebrating his birthday, and Gennadiy Golovkin. A fan question posed to Ward kicked off the dust-up when Ward was asked if there was a fight that he wanted to get before he ultimately retired from boxing.

(Froch, rematch in the UK; golovkin, he turned it down in less than 5min, A. Joshua, But I retired) https://t.co/P8Y2mtkTrQ — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) February 23, 2022

“Froch, rematch in the UK; Golovkin, he turned it down in less than 5min; A.Joshua, but I retired,” Ward answered on Twitter. That response got the attention of Golovkin who claims that he never turned down a fight against Ward.

Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your team made the offer AFTER I announced the fight with Lemieux and sold out MSG. You are still angry since that you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 175. Happy Birthday — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) February 23, 2022

"Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your ream made that offer AFTER I announced the fight with Lemieux and sold out MSG. YOu are still angry since that you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 174. Happy Birthday," Golovkin replied.

Ward would then retweet a video clip of Golovkin saying that he didn’t have interest in facing him.

I have receipts stop playing. https://t.co/elqz2MtCZg — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) February 23, 2022

Golovkin would then respond to Ward by saying his memory might be slipping in his life after boxing.

My English is getting better your memory is getting worse — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) February 23, 2022

Golovkin is currently slated to make his next appearance against Ryoto Murata, although that fight is still looking for a new landing spot after being postponed from it’s originally scheduled Dec. 29 fight date.