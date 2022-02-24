Queensberry wins purse bid for Demetrius Andrade vs Zach Parker, targets May 21st

Frank Warren got one over on rival Eddie Hearn today, narrowly outbidding the latter for the WBO super middleweight final eliminator between Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker.

Queensberry Promotions offered $1,834,050 compared to Matchroom’s $1,750,000, split 65/35 between Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) and Parker (22-0, 16 KO). The “plan” is to stage the event on May 21st in “London, Derby or Birmingham;” If that goes through, it will be Andrade’s first fight on British soil and just his second outside the U.S.

Regardless of the outcome, Andrade will still hold his WBO middleweight title, but will have to decide between going forward at 168 or facing the winner of Jaime Munguia vs. Janibek Alimkhaunly. I imagine that it, like everything else above 160 these days, will be determined by Canelo Alvarez’s plans.

Parker’s a solid welcome to the super middleweight division, having knocked out his last five and beaten Rohan Murdock in an eliminator along the way. If nothing else, he should be able to force Andrade out of cruise control.

We’ll keep you posted as the card comes together.