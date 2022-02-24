Ebanie Bridges revealed on an Australian reality show that she sells her dirty socks to foot fetishists for $1,000 a pop.

The bantamweight star is a contestant on SAS Australia, a military training themed reality show. In the most recent episode, she shared how she found her way into the dirty laundry game:

“My socks are like $1,000. I sell my dirty training socks for $1,000.” “I sell them to people in the UK all the time, $1,000. £500.” “So the first time I did it, right, I had an inbox and I was in my phone, and I was like, “Look at this guy. Another one. So I wrote back, “£500,” and he goes, “Give me your PayPal.” I sent him my PayPal and he puts the money straight in my PayPal. ‘It was so easy, and then I put a tweet out. All these foot fetish people f—king inbox me, “How do I get a pair of your socks?”, “I want a picture of your feet.” And I was like, “F—k, yeah! £500!”’ “As if I’m going to say no $1,000 for a pair of my dirty socks. Please, give me your money and take the socks. Like, hashtag: easy money.”

FOR SALE: One pair of standard-issue socks worn by recruit #1 @EbanieBridges Bidding has now begun... #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZbWuzgxo8v — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) February 23, 2022

Putting aside the socks for a moment, SAS Australia features celebrities like Bridges and Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill receiving training and taking on challenges from special forces soldiers. In the first episode of the season, Bridges was doused in gasoline and set on fire, then later forced to fight her way out of an airplane flipped upside down underwater.

The show takes its name from the Special Air Service Regiment, a special forces unit of the Australian Army. For those unfamiliar with Australia’s armed forces, they’ve been something of a mixed bag over the last century or so. They were widely, though not undisputedly, credited with shooting down the Red Baron in WW1. They later proved less successful at conquering ground level foes, losing a war against emus on their own home turf.

But, as anyone who saw her fight against Shannon Courtenay already knows, Bridges (7-1, 3 KO) is tough as hell. Any nation’s army of soldiers with her heart and toughness ought to be able to take on any type of enemy, human, avian, or extraterrestrial.

Now, about those socks... Most of the online commentary so far has been a mix of pearl-clutching and -spilling. Instead of mirroring either side, we’ll keep our response practical, not judgmental, and simply advise our U.S. readers to keep up with currency exchange rates before buying any used socks. If Ebanie Bridges socks are selling in the UK for £500 and Australia for $1,000, Americans buying today shouldn’t spend a penny over $715.

If that seems high to you, keep in mind that much money would buy you approximately nine PBC pay-per-views instead. Going for the socks means you’d only have to avoid your reflection in the mirror once, rather than nine separate times.