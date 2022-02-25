Jordan Gill targets European title first, WBC belt down the line

Jordan Gill will take a crack at Karim Guerfi and the European featherweight title Sunday in London, featured on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title defense against Michal Cieslak, which will stream live on DAZN.

Gill (26-1-1, 7 KO) had a tough break in his last fight, going to a technical draw with Alan Luques Castillo in December, a fight where he suffered a deep cut on the hairline. It wasn’t in a spot that required any plastic surgery work, which he considers a good thing, but it was still obviously not how he wanted the fight to go. Prior to that, he beat Cesar Juarez in February.

“All in all it was a frustrating 2021, but that’s behind us now and we look forward. 2022 is our year, I’m looking forward to this fight and pushing on to bigger and better things,” Gill said.

“He’s a very good fighter, you can’t take that away from him. I fully respect him — he’s the champion. He did it against the odds, he’s been to the champion’s backyard and won the title,” he said of Guerfi. “He’s very experienced and he’s coming to the latter stages of his career. He’s had some big fights, I think he’s a four- or five-time European champion. He’s established and he’s a very good pro. I’m looking forward to mixing it with him.

“As the fight gets nearer, I’m thinking of new ways to beat him. I’m thinking of new things to add to my game. We’re not so much preparing for Guerfi, but we’re preparing myself for the best that I can be. I’m looking forward to the fight. I feel like it has been a long time coming. This is my life. I dedicate my life to boxing. I take myself away from my family. I’m here in Rotherham, working every day. This European title fight means everything to me, my family and the area that I’m representing.”

Guerfi (30-5, 9 KO) is a 34-year-old French veteran, and to be specific, a three-time European bantamweight champion and, of course, reigning European champ at featherweight, beating Andoni Gago last August for that title.

It’s a real task first for him, but Gill has world title aspirations going forward, and also a beef he wants to squash in the ring with Isaac Lowe (21-1-3, 6 KO), who is coming off of a knockout loss to Luis Alberto Lopez. His world title sights are set on the WBC belt, currently held by Mark Magsayo, who upset Gary Russell Jr in January.

“I think I’m going to put on an absolute masterclass and stop Guerfi mid-to-late rounds, and I’m going to push on, beat up that dosser Isaac Lowe, and get a world title shot,” Gill said. “Guerfi is ranked 10th or 11th with the WBC. We’ve just got a new WBC featherweight champion. I know he’s got to fight his mandatory for his first defense, but after that I can get the winner.”

