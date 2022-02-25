Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall made weight today in Glasgow for tomorrow’s undisputed junior welterweight championship fight, though there was some belief with the Sky Sports crew that Taylor may have looked a bit drawn on the scales.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KO) weighed in the limit of 140, with Catterall (26-0, 13 KO) at 139. You can see video below to judge for yourself how Taylor looked, and also an intense stare down that had to be pulled apart.

“He tried to put his hands on me, but you know what, I knew I’d get a rise out of him today, get a reaction and rile him up, and tomorrow he’s going flat on his back,” Taylor said.

“He climbed off the scales and was marching over,” Catterall said. “I’m fired up and ready to go. I’m not going to give away the game plan now, but I’ve certainly worked every aspect of my game to prepare myself. It’s about keeping a cool head in a hot kitchen, and going in there and doing what I’m instructed to do.”

Asked what he thought of how his rival looked on the scales, Catterall replied, “I never read too much into it, but he did look a bit gaunt. But everybody recovers different. We’ve got 36 hours now until the fight, we’ll see.”

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage for Taylor vs Catterall tomorrow starting at 2 pm ET. The show will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States and air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Taylor vs Catterall weigh-in video and stare down

Undercard weigh-in results