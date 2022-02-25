Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official for April 23rd on PPV

It was already official, but now it’s officially official. Tyson Fury is officially set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in an April 23rd pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.

No word yet as to the pricing; Fury’s (31-0-1, 22 KO) last bout demanded that viewers cough up a cool $79.99.

The fight marks Fury’s second title defense and his first fight in more than 2.5 years that doesn’t involve Deontay Wilder in any capacity. Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) is in a similar boat, having spent both 2020 and 2021 fighting Alexander Povetkin.

Barring any shenanigans, the winner should have a clear path to unifying with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2. It’s also a solid fight by its own merits; Fury will be the rightful favorite, but Whyte has some pop and a chip on his shoulder that should make things plenty interesting.

“Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder,” stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “The fact that this mandatory defense of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, added: “Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.”