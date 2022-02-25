Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe official for April 9th on DAZN

Three weeks after first revealing the matchup, Golden Boy has made Ryan Garcia’s return official. “Kingry” will meet Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) hasn’t seen action since stopping Luke Campbell in January of last year; he took a hiatus from the sport to focus on his mental health, scrapping a planned clash with Javier Fortuna in the process. This will also be his first fight under new trainer Joe Goossen, whom he allied with earlier this month after splitting from Eddie Reynoso.

“I am excited and motivated to be back in the ring finally. I’m ready to do something special and give the fans a show they will never forget,” said Ryan Garcia. “I always want to make sure I give all my fans something memorable every time I fight.”

Tagoe (32-1, 15 KO), last seen edging out Mason Menard in late 2020, takes a massive step up in class after spending the vast majority of his 12-year in his native Ghana.

“I have always wanted a fight against Ryan Garcia. It’s a dream come true for me to be the main event in such an important fight,” said Emmanuel Tagoe. “I am grateful to my manager, Peter Kahn, and promoter, Lou DiBella, for providing me with this opportunity. Thank you to Golden Boy Promotions for finally getting this fight done. This is the second time I will be fighting on DAZN, and I will use this opportunity to show myself off to the world. All of the pressure is on Ryan. I am going to make Ghana proud, and everyone will know who Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe is after April 9th in San Antonio.”