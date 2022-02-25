It’s now official, coming from the horse’s mouth, as Canelo Alvarez has just announced on social media platforms that he will go ahead with a DAZN deal that will have him face WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol in a May 7th pay-per-view attraction.

¡Es oficial! #CaneloBivol

Pelearé este próximo 07 de mayo contra Dmitry Bivol por el Campeonato Mundial de la WBA Semicompleto en las 175 lb. Próximamente confirmaremos la sede.



It's happening! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this upcoming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. pic.twitter.com/9K0IBCMHXD — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 25, 2022

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, who first reported Canelo’s impending move back up to 175, says the DAZN PPV will be priced at $59.99 for current subscribers but will cost $79.99 for new subscribers that will include a one month subscription.

This move for Canelo is an obvious legacy-builder as he continues to move up and down weight classes at will for some of the biggest challenges in boxing. Dmitry Bivol is an extremely competent, solid technician, so Canelo won’t be able to take any shortcuts during training camp to ensure he’s fully prepared for the challenge at hand. Canelo is most recently coming off an undisputed super middleweight title unification win over Caleb Plant last November while Bivol last won a decision over Umar Salamov in December.