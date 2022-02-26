Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will settle things today in Scotland, as Taylor defends his undisputed 140 lb championship in the main event at The SSE Hydro.

The show will stream live on ESPN+ at 2 pm ET for those in the United States, with the action airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with updates, results, and highlights for the full card, plus round-by-round scoring for the main event in this stream:

Taylor will be making the first defense of his undisputed crown, which he put together last year with his win over Jose Ramirez. Catterall is a major underdog, but a fiery build-up and weigh-in has added some sizzle to the bout.

The undercard will feature the return of two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez, plus several more fights, including a pro debut for Irish Olympian Kurt Walker.

There will be fights streaming on Sky Sports’ Facebook page at 12:30 pm ET, but we’re not sure how many. The schedule below is the listed running order for all the fights.

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)