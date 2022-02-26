Chris Colbert vs Hector Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, odds, start time, undercard

Showtime Championship Boxing is back tonight, with Chris Colbert taking on Hector Garcia in a WBA 130 lb eliminator in the short notice main event.

Colbert was originally slated to face WBA titleholder Roger Gutierrez, who withdrew late with COVID, and Garcia, a 29-year-old former Olympian and untested pro from the Dominican Republic, stepped in for a final eliminator. The winner will get a shot at Gutierrez.

Also scheduled for the card is the return of unbeaten 140 lb prospect Gary Antuanne Russell, who faces former titleholder and longtime contender Viktor Postol, and Jerwin Ancajas will defend his IBF 115 lb title against Fernando Martinez in the opener.

Join us tonight!

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)