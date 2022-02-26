Mikaela Mayer next fight set, will face Jennifer Han on April 9

Mikaela Mayer’s next fight appears set, as Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN that that she will defend her IBF and WBO 130 lb titles against Jennifer Han on April 9.

Mayer (16-0, 5 KO) was last seen unifying those belts, taking the IBF from Maiva Hamadouche in a very entertaining fight on Nov. 5. The 31-year-old has talked about going undisputed at 130, but fellow titlists Alycia Baumgardner (WBC) and Hyun Mi Choi (WBA) remain options going forward while Mayer defends this spring.

The 38-year-old Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) doesn’t present much of a threat to Mayer on paper, if we’re being honest. She’s a former featherweight titleholder, and a fine boxer, but she saw an eight-fight win streak snapped with no trouble when she challenged undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor last September. That was a one-sided fight in Taylor’s favor, and Mayer is certainly considered closer to that Taylor level than she is the Han level — or the Lizbeth Crespo/Calista Silgado sort of level, for people Han has beaten.

The April 9 show will be going up against Ryan Garcia’s return on DAZN, and there has been talk about a Showtime show that night, too, which would feature Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora, though that has not yet been officially announced.