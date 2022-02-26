 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taylor vs Catterall: Boxing pros react with outrage to controversial Josh Taylor win over Jack Catterall

The boxing pros are in almost unanimous agreement that Jack Catterall deserved the win over Josh Taylor.

By Scott Christ
Boxing pros widely feel Jack Catterall was robbed against Josh Taylor
Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images

Josh Taylor narrowly escaped with his undisputed 140 lb championship in Glasgow, winning a debatable split decision over Jack Catterall in what may well have been Taylor’s last fight at 140.

The scores — 113-112 and 114-111 Taylor and 113-112 Catterall — are being debated. The performance of referee Marcus McDonnell — who took a point from Catterall in round 10 and one from Taylor in round 11 and otherwise had his hands full throughout — is being criticized.

It’s a far more interesting outcome than almost anyone expected, and there’s a lot more conversation and opinion out there than anyone expected.

How did you score the fight? Did Taylor deserve the win, even if just barely? Did Catterall, who dropped Taylor in round eight, deserve the shocking upset nod that he didn’t get?

Here’s what some of the pros had to say, and let’s be clear, they’re almost all calling this a robbery:

And then there’s Carl Froch:

