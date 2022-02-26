Josh Taylor narrowly escaped with his undisputed 140 lb championship in Glasgow, winning a debatable split decision over Jack Catterall in what may well have been Taylor’s last fight at 140.

The scores — 113-112 and 114-111 Taylor and 113-112 Catterall — are being debated. The performance of referee Marcus McDonnell — who took a point from Catterall in round 10 and one from Taylor in round 11 and otherwise had his hands full throughout — is being criticized.

It’s a far more interesting outcome than almost anyone expected, and there’s a lot more conversation and opinion out there than anyone expected.

How did you score the fight? Did Taylor deserve the win, even if just barely? Did Catterall, who dropped Taylor in round eight, deserve the shocking upset nod that he didn’t get?

Here’s what some of the pros had to say, and let’s be clear, they’re almost all calling this a robbery:

Disgusting — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) February 26, 2022

Big fan of Josh Taylor, that was disgusting. — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) February 26, 2022

Shocking decision — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) February 26, 2022

I love Josh. I love Jack. But the wrong man got his hand raised #TaylorCatterall — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 26, 2022

Ian John Lewis needs to be brought in before the board and have his license took off him. Swear to god hats the fucking point in giving your all for someone incompetent or corrupt to shaft you like that!? — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) February 26, 2022

114-111 is really 116-112 with deductions for point off and knockdown. So he gave Catterall only 4 rounds in that fight. Absolutely disgusting. — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) February 26, 2022

I know exactly how Catterall feels right now… — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) February 26, 2022

Thought Catterall had done more than enough then … #taylorcatterall — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 26, 2022

I don’t even want to renew my license after that! Disgusting! ‍♂️ — Kal Yafai (@iam_yafai) February 26, 2022

114-111 to Taylor ‍♂️ CALL THE FUCKING COPS!!!!! — Robbie Davies Jr (@RobbieDaviesJr) February 26, 2022

Disgusting that. — Steven Ward (@Stevenward_) February 26, 2022

— Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) February 26, 2022

Madness — Shakan Pitters (@ShakanPitters) February 26, 2022

Scores like that ruin boxing. — Frank Buglioni (@FrankBuglioni) February 26, 2022

Jack won that fight, to be denied a world title is wrong — Gavin Mcdonnell (@bigtwinnygav) February 26, 2022

— Chantelle Cameron (@chantellecam) February 26, 2022

I’m the proudest Scotsman in history but Jack Catterall was just robbed of a world title there in Scotland. Can’t believe I’m saying that but it have to be honest. — Alex Arthur AAA (@AlexArthur1) February 26, 2022

Naa he lost — Isaac Chamberlain (@IChamberlain_) February 26, 2022

That decision tonight is why I couldn't wait to get out of boxing . Makes me sick but not surprised. Another corrupt decision that will get brushed under the carpet.

Unbelievable performance by @jack_catt93 but only what we've always known. Proud of you mate x — Martin Murray (@MartinMurrayBox) February 26, 2022

WOW — Rocky Fielding (@Rocky87Fielding) February 26, 2022

That’s as bad as it gets… — Stefy Bull (@StefyBull) February 26, 2022

What is actually the point. The sacrifices you make and the amount you have to give up as a boxer for that to happen when you finally get the chance in the spotlight. — Bradley “The Sting” Rea (@bradrea_) February 26, 2022

Corruption or incompetence? Either way things need to be sorted out — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) February 26, 2022

Wrong decision and what makes it worse chances are he won’t get rematch Taylor move to welter after this — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) February 26, 2022

I’m sorry but I’ve just witnessed a robbery. How can the judges do that to Jack Catterall — Thomas Stalker (@ThomasStalker1) February 26, 2022

And then there’s Carl Froch: