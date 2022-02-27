Chocolatito vs Martinez, Ramirez vs Pedraza, more: Boxing TV schedule for March 1-5, 2022

Tuesday, March 1

@ESPN, 9:00 am ET, Fury vs Whyte press conference. If you’re wondering what “@ESPN” is, it’s the standard ESPN mobile app. Sometimes they stick some stuff on there exclusively to get people to download it. Anyway, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will officially announce their April 23 fight, and given it’s Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, you can probably expect some real trash talk at the very least. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Wednesday, March 2

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Pedraza press conference. Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza talk for a bit. Also, other people. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Thursday, March 3

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Chocolatito vs Martinez press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Pedraza weigh-in. Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza will weigh in for their fight. Also, other people. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Friday, March 4

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Chocolatito vs Martinez weigh-in. Chocolatito Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez will weigh in for their fight. Also, other people. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

ESPN+, 7:15 pm ET, Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza. A good main event here, two guys looking to stake a claim to fight for a likely soon vacated 140 lb title, both good, skilled boxers and top 10, maybe even top five guys depending where you have Pedraza; you could make an argument for him in the top five, probably. Joet Gonzalez will face Jeo Santisima and Gabriel Flores Jr looks to bounce back against Abraham Montoya on the undercard, which will also feature the pro debut of Richard Torrez Jr and some others in action. This is a full ESPN+ card, no ESPN portion. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, March 5

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Chocolatito vs Martinez prelims.

DAZN, 8:30 pm ET, Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez. While it’s too bad we’re not getting Estrada-Chocolatito 3, I love this fight. Martinez is coming up from 112 — he still has the WBC belt, so he’s kinda taking a big shot and seeing how this goes — but Chocolatito isn’t exactly a big, natural 115 anyway. Martinez is on the rise but is vulnerable defensively and doesn’t have any iron chin or anything that we’ve seen, he can be dropped and hurt. Gonzalez is a master boxer-puncher still, and a far sight tougher a test than the likes of Cristofer Rosales and Joel Cordova. Martinez taking this when he didn’t “need” to is hugely encouraging as far as what to think of his ambition. Great fight on paper, and we should also get action out of the Mauricio Lara vs Emilio Sanchez co-feature. The show (including prelims) also has Marc Castro, Angel Fierro, Diego Pacheco, Skye Nicolson’s pro debut, and more. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.