Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, odds, start time, undercard

Lawrence Okolie will make the second defense of his WBO cruiserweight title today in London, taking on Poland’s Michal Cieslak in a 12-round main event from O2 Arena.

The fights will stream live at Noon ET on DAZN, with prelim action starting at 10 am ET.

Along with Okolie vs Cieslak, the show will feature a couple of notable pro debuts. Cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke will make his debut on the prelims, while Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai will be in the co-feature on the main card, a huge pro debut for the 29-year-old flyweight from the fighting family, as he looks to quickly work toward a world title fight.

We’ll also see Karim Guerfi defend the European featherweight title against Jordan Gill, plus returns for Anthony Fowler, Fabio Wardley, and others.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET)

Cheavon Clarke (debut) vs Toni Visic (20-29-2, 5 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

John Hedges (4-0, 0 KO) vs Aleksander Nagolski (2-1, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Demsey McKean (20-0, 13 KO) vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-6, 6 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, Noon ET)