Josh Taylor’s split decision win over Jack Catterall on Saturday has stuck in the conversation here into Sunday, with a ton of outrage still flowing about two of the judges’ score cards, and most of all the 114-111 Taylor card from judge Ian John-Lewis.

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom, who promoted the fight in Glasgow, is among the many who feel the decision went the wrong way, and said he was “embarrassed” by the outcome.

“I thought (Catterall) was incredible. (Trainer) Jamie Moore said to me yesterday they were extremely confident, and they executed the game plan they set perfectly. They won the first three rounds,” he told Sky Sports immediately after the fight.

“Josh did come into it, but to be honest, I’m actually embarrassed tonight because I’m promoting this event, and I couldn’t see how 114-111 from one of the judges — it’s embarrassing. I love this sport, that’s why I got into it. We try to keep our integrity and try to keep everything true to the sport that we love. But tonight is really difficult.”

“That’s heartbreaking for Jack. Yeah, I’m embarrassed,” he added.

Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) will definitely go forward with a bigger name, and may even get a chance to fight for a vacant title — likely the WBO — if Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) moves up to 147 as is now expected.

But the majority agree, clearly and passionately, that he should be called undisputed champion of the world at 140 lbs today.