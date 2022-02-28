Following much of the public outcry for his controversial decision win over Jack Catterall over the weekend, Josh Taylor took a few days to decompress before taking to social media to give a statement on his thoughts about the fight.

“I have taken a few days for some well-earnt time with my family after not seeing them for a few month,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight.

“Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds...but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

“My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight, Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible. I’ve never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of the admiration he’s been receiving.

“I want to thank my family, my team, the fans who packed The OVO Hydro, and everyone who watched on Sky Sports, ESPN+, and around the world.

“Fighting as the undisputed champion on Scottish soil was a dream come true, but I’m only getting started. I’ll be back and better than ever, this time ready to conquer the welterweight division.”