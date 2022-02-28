Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha now headlines March 26th Showtime tripleheader

While the WBO has yet to rule on the status of Brian Castano vs. Jermell Charlo 2, we now know where the rest of the card is headed. Twitter user Deuce reports, and Keith Idec and Jake Donovan confirm, that Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha will now headline its own tripleheader a week later on March 26th.

The Minneapolis-based Showtime broadcast will also see super welterweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez meet Jorge Cota and Michel Rivera take on Joseph Adorno in a clash of unbeatens.

Tszyu (20-0, 15 KO), the WBO mandatory challenger, petitioned for the right to challenge Castano after he withdrew from the undisputed rematch with a biceps energy. It seems he’s been denied, so it’s back to the original plan of facing Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KO). As stated it’s a solid U.S. debut for “The Soul Taker” against a proven foe.

The 24-year-old Gomez (5-0, 5 KO) made a major statement last December by bludgeoning Clay Collard in just over two minutes. Cota (30-5, 27 KO), though he’s struggled of late and is coming off a stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora, represents an admirably ambitious step up in class.

Rivera (22-0, 14 KO) vs. Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KO) is a clash of prospects on paper, but the pair are in very different places. Rivera had an excellent three-fight 2021 that saw him annihilate dangerous Spaniard Jon Fernandez while Adorno, who’s coming off of two consecutive draws was pulled from a November fight after once again badly missing weight and then did it again last Saturday.

Donovan reports that it’ll be at a 138-pound catchweight to accommodate Adorno’s idiocy. I’m betting he breaks 140.