Devin Haney talks status of George Kambosos negotiations as he seeks undisputed status

During this media interview captured by Fight Hub TV, WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney fields questions on his ongoing discussions to face George Kambosos and why he believes Kambosos is trying to leverage as many offers as he can muster in order to make the most money. Check out some of what Haney had to say below.

Haney on the Kambosos negotiations not picking up any real traction and if he’s considered a potential move up in weight

“That’s a huge possibility. If we can’t make this undisputed fight happen, 140 will be very likely. But at the end of the day it shouldn’t be no undisputed fight — the fight to be make is me vs George Kambosos for all the belts and that’s what we’re pushing for.”

On Kambosos feeling out other offers to face someone like Vasiliy Lomachenko

“I don’t know what may happen. He’s saying a lot of different things; one moment it’s this, one moment it’s that, one moment it’s me, one moment it’s Ryan (Garcia), one moment it’s Tank. They don’t really have their mind made up of what they want to do but Team Haney, DHP, Matchroom, we all know what we want to do so that’s what we’re coming for.

“I think it’s a huge possibility that (I’ll fight Kambosos), it’s a fight that makes the most sense. If you ask anybody, the fight that makes the most sense, the fight that’s easiest to make is me vs George Kambosos with all the belts. It leaves no more doubt, there’s no more confusion, and that’s the fight to be made.

“(Team Kambosos) is trying to get as much money as they can so they want to add as many players, as many different sides as they can to use that as a negotiating tool to see where they can make the most money...that’s what they’re really trying to do.”

On what’s holding up the Kambosos talks from moving forward

“I think it’s really Lou DiBella. Lou DiBella, he’s out of his mind. George Kambosos is out of his mind. I don’t know, man. There’s just so much confusion. I don’t really know what’s going on but I know my side wants the fight, we never got no offer, and it is what it is. Of course they want my side to put up the money, that’s obvious. They want my side to put up the money to go to Australia. You know what, we said ‘Alright, cool. We will do that.’ Then they said the vaccine, we said ‘we’ll get the vaccine.’ Let’s see what’s next.”